Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,915 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,638,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,491,000 after acquiring an additional 228,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CareDx by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,368,000 after buying an additional 509,420 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,967,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,768,000 after buying an additional 465,319 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,501,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,625,000 after buying an additional 407,962 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in CareDx by 4,639.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,466,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,699,000 after buying an additional 1,435,609 shares during the period.

Get CareDx alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNA. Stephens began coverage on CareDx in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

NASDAQ:CDNA traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,649. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $89.19.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $79.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.63 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 16.09%. Equities analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $119,168.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx Profile (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.