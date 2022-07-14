Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $293,000 Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $708,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $50,437,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.26. 299,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,476,313. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.00, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.36. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

