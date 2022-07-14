Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.26.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.41. The stock had a trading volume of 55,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,547. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.09 and its 200-day moving average is $211.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.