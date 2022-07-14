Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,663 Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 376,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,501,000 after buying an additional 53,019 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 41,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,947,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 98,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period.

Shares of LOGI stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,691. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.99. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.95. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $122.71.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 92 to CHF 84 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

In other news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

