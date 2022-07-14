SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 523,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 9,107,250 shares.The stock last traded at $112.17 and had previously closed at $117.01.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.65 and a 200 day moving average of $126.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

