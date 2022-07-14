SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Reduced by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $36,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 254.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

MDY traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $412.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,012. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $400.05 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.66.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

