SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Bought by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $47.50. 9,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,352. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $49.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.