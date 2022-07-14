Sowa Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,844 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 202.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 35,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 23,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 34,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.24. The stock had a trading volume of 114,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,651. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

