Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price target on the airline’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LUV. Barclays lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.94.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,948,128. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 259,276 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.