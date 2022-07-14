Sonar (PING) 24 Hour Volume Hits $32,830.00

Sonar (PING) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Sonar has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $32,830.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sonar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sonar has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sonar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00097566 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00016879 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Sonar Profile

Sonar’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sonar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sonar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.