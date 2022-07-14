Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $130.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SWKS. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.95.

SWKS stock opened at $97.24 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $197.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

