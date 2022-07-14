Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $97.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,114. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $88.76 and a one year high of $197.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.46.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

