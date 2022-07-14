Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Acquired by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,966 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,326 shares during the quarter. Signature Bank comprises about 2.5% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $28,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 28.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $305.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.85.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded down $7.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.04. 19,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,319. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

About Signature Bank (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.