SHPING 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.50 Million (SHPING)

SHPING (SHPING) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last week, SHPING has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $23.55 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,746,307,032 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

