Short Interest in Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Declines By 70.1%

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the June 15th total of 180,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scopus BioPharma stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 76,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Scopus BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPS traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.37. 1,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,853. Scopus BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. The company lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers. It offers Duet Platform, a CpG signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) inhibitors; and MRI-1867, rationally designed, orally available, dual-action, hybrid, and small molecule that is an inverse agonist of the endocannabinoid system/cannabinoid receptor 1, as well as an inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase.

