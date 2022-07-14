Short Interest in Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Increases By 248.2%

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 248.2% from the June 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of RNMBY stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,531. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.4849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.
Rheinmetall Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.
