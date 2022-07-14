Short Interest in Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Increases By 248.2%

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 248.2% from the June 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of RNMBY stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,531. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.4849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

RNMBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €215.00 ($215.00) to €240.00 ($240.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €187.00 ($187.00) to €251.00 ($251.00) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €235.00 ($235.00) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rheinmetall from €211.00 ($211.00) to €213.00 ($213.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.80.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

