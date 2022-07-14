Short Interest in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Decreases By 73.9%

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the June 15th total of 218,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of NVE by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 479,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,724,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVE in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVE by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVE in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NVE by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NVEC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.63. 27,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,799. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.81. NVE has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $80.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.11.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

