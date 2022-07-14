Short Interest in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Grows By 255.3%

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 255.3% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other MIND Technology news, Director Peter H. Blum acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 729,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,650.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $66,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

Shares of MIND traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,824. MIND Technology has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17.

MIND Technology ( NASDAQ:MIND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.09 million during the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 48.29% and a negative return on equity of 717.17%.

About MIND Technology (Get Rating)

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine technology products. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized marine seismic equipment; and side scan sonar and water-side security systems. It operates in the United States, Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Asia/South Pacific, Canada, and Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.