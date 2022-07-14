Short Interest in Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Drops By 94.4%

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LTGHY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.35. 5,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,751. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47. Life Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

Get Life Healthcare Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th.

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.