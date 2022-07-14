Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Increases By 233.3%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF stock. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,709 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned 69.39% of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF worth $20,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISEM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.21. 1,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,374. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.667 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.