Short Interest in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Drops By 88.6%

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,382. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a one year low of $103.80 and a one year high of $186.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 368.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after buying an additional 36,796 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $691,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

