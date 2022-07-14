Short Interest in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Rises By 237.2%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,100 shares, a growth of 237.2% from the June 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,178,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 345,086 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 125,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,101. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.