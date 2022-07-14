Short Interest in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Expands By 641.7%

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 641.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CTEC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.52. 9,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,382. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $22.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $5,845,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 437,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 294,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

