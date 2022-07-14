Short Interest in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Expands By 641.7%

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 641.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of CTEC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.52. 9,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,382. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $22.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.
