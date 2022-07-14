Short Interest in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Drops By 75.5%

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the June 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLCA. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 53.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deep Lake Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of DLCA remained flat at $$9.86 during trading hours on Thursday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, ecommerce software, and data and analytics sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.