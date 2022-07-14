Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Decreases By 97.8%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the June 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CIADY stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,658. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.96. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1-year low of $43.94 and a 1-year high of $66.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.5267 dividend. This is an increase from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.04%.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

