Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Decreases By 97.8%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the June 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CIADY stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,658. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.96. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1-year low of $43.94 and a 1-year high of $66.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.5267 dividend. This is an increase from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.04%.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

