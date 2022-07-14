Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW) Grows By 600.0%

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at $45,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 3.2% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 99,114 shares in the last quarter.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,528. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.14. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $1.19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.