Short Interest in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Decreases By 82.0%

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the June 15th total of 266,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, bought 740,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 105,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 290,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CHY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,502. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

