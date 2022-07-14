Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Expands By 234.3%

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, an increase of 234.3% from the June 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 39,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period.

Shares of BYM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.17. 69,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,408. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

