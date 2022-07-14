Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for AO World (LON:AO)

AO World (LON:AO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.70) target price on shares of AO World in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of AO opened at GBX 44.58 ($0.53) on Tuesday. AO World has a 12 month low of GBX 38.90 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 250 ($2.97). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 68.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 85.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £213.77 million and a PE ratio of -34.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.75.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

