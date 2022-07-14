Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,853,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,131. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.18 million, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 88,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $392,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,374.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,294 shares of company stock valued at $640,904 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 65,391 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 122,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 44,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,197,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 52,579 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sharps Compliance (Get Rating)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.