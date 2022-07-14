Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Cowen

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SHAK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James raised Shake Shack from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.47.

Shares of SHAK stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.10. 57,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,702. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.54 and a beta of 1.51. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.64 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 21,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $831,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at $22,812,487.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

