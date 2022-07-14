Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Shares Up 4.1%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 39,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,427,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $521.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Senseonics ( NYSE:SENS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Senseonics had a net margin of 253.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

