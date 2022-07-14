Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) fell 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.03. 878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29.
Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $724.68 million during the quarter.
About Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY)
Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.
