Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) fell 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.03. 878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $724.68 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sega Sammy stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. ( OTCMKTS:SGAMY Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

