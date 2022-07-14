Seaview Investment Managers LLC Makes New Investment in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Romeo Power by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Romeo Power by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 61,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,577,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.35. Romeo Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53.

Romeo Power ( NYSE:RMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Romeo Power had a negative net margin of 604.73% and a negative return on equity of 48.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 million.

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for vehicle electrification in North America. The company designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies; and provides non-recurring engineering services, such as design, prototype, and testing services.

