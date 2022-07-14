Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 91,000 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 5.1% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.81. 204,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,943,634. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.74 and its 200-day moving average is $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

