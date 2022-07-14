Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Acquires 7,266 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 12.4% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $21,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.95. The stock had a trading volume of 193,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,259. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.