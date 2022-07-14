Scotiabank Raises Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$38.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VET. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$36.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.09.

TSE:VET traded down C$0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,064. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$7.06 and a one year high of C$31.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of C$4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The company had revenue of C$810.18 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,658,270.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

