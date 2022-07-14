Scotiabank Raises Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$7.50

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cormark lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.95.

TSE CR traded down C$0.15 on Thursday, reaching C$4.27. 638,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,202. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.98. The company has a market cap of C$653.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.52 and a 12 month high of C$6.80.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$130.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 67,669 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total transaction of C$353,570.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 697,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,643,470.88. Also, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total transaction of C$233,439.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 676,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,376,671.59. Insiders have sold a total of 122,406 shares of company stock worth $690,275 in the last quarter.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

