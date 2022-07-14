ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Short Interest Up 290.7% in June

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 290.7% from the June 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:SCOB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,388. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. ScION Tech Growth II has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.58 million, a P/E ratio of 65.33 and a beta of -0.04.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ScION Tech Growth II by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ScION Tech Growth II by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in ScION Tech Growth II by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

