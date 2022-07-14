Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.42. The stock had a trading volume of 52,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,387. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.55 and its 200 day moving average is $77.22. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

