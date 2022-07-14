Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 111.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,657 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.20. 73,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,125. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

