Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,817 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 7.7% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.72% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $75,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.23. 3,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,290. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.93.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.