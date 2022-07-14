Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.00

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 57389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,360,000 after buying an additional 10,369,041 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,582,000 after buying an additional 10,255,642 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,417,000 after buying an additional 6,824,172 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,099,000 after buying an additional 3,537,586 shares during the period.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

