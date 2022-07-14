Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,754 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 3.6% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 80,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 517,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 164,078 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 121,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 754,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,356,000 after acquiring an additional 46,332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.15. 220,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,649. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $32.42.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

