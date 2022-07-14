Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.51.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.86. 667,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,558,450. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.93. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 426.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,393.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 15,891 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 123,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

