Savix Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46.00 (SVX)

Savix (SVX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. Savix has a total market cap of $43,176.04 and $46.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00003221 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Savix has traded 56.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Savix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,142.37 or 0.99992686 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003201 BTC.

About Savix

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 154,678 coins and its circulating supply is 66,547 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Savix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.