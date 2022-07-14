Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Trading Down 5.9%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 364,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 166,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $199.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 39,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $53,074.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,541,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,593.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 21,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $29,109.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,562,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,755.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Savara by 9.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,505,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 735,141 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Savara by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 30,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Savara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

