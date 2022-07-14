Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 933 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,989. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.32. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $38.32.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $117.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is currently 151.61%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 208,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

