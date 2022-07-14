Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Sells 1,393 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gpwm LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.92. 36,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,643. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

