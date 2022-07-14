Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Acquires 1,963 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.3% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,596,000 after purchasing an additional 873,149 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,166,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,135,000 after acquiring an additional 280,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,879,000 after acquiring an additional 239,615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,624. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.98. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $83.73.

